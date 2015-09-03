Nevada high school student wins right to form anti-abortion group

(Reuters) - A Las Vegas high school student has been allowed to form an anti-abortion group on campus, after a law firm dedicated to religious causes sued over a decision by school officials to deny her application for the club, the firm said on Wednesday.

West Career & Technical Academy student Angelique Clark’s struggle to create a club at the school and the opposition she faced from the Clark County School District was closely followed by her supporters in the anti-abortion movement.

The Chicago-based Thomas More Society, a law firm that describes itself as handling causes of religious liberty, last month sued Clark’s high school and the district.

It contended the decision to deny Clark’s application for an anti-abortion club violated her constitutional right to free speech, according to a statement on the society’s website.

An attorney for the district reached out to the Thomas More Society to discuss a settlement, and this week school officials approved Clark’s club, the law firm’s statement said.

“We’re pleased with the quick response we’ve received from district officials,” Jocelyn Floyd, associate counsel of Thomas More Society, said in a statement.

The school district in a statement confirmed officials had agreed to permit the “non-curriculum related, student initiated and student-led group to meet this school year” at West Career & Technical Academy.

The Thomas More Society statement said it is concluding settlement talks with the school district over the lawsuit the society filed last month.