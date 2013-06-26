FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Governor calls Texas lawmakers back to session on abortion bill
#Politics
June 26, 2013 / 9:33 PM / 4 years ago

Governor calls Texas lawmakers back to session on abortion bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Texas Governor Rick Perry on Wednesday called a second special session of the legislature on July 1 in a bid to overcome Democratic efforts to thwart proposed new restrictions on abortion.

A Democratic state senator spoke for 10 hours on Tuesday to block a vote in the Republican majority chamber on a proposal that would ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The filibuster ran to the end of the first 30-day special session, which expired at midnight.

Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Daniel Trotta

