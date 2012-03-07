FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia governor signs controversial abortion bill
March 7, 2012 / 9:50 PM / in 6 years

Virginia governor signs controversial abortion bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) during their annual meeting in Washington, February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Virginia (Reuters) - Virginia’s Republican Governor Bob McDonnell signed a law on Wednesday requiring women to have an ultrasound before an abortion but which left out a controversial requirement for a more invasive vaginal probe.

Women seeking an abortion in Virginia will now have to undergo an abdominal ultrasound in order to determine the age of the fetus.

McDonnell, a possible candidate to be the Republican vice presidential running mate in 2012, signed the bill after he and Republican lawmakers backed away from requiring a vaginal probe in some cases. That provision sparked fierce opposition from women’s groups and abortion rights supporters who said it was demeaning.

Reporting By David Adams; Editing by Greg McCune and Eric Beech

