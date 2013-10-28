Judge blocks part of Texas law restricting abortion

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday blocked a provision of a new Texas law that requires doctors performing abortions to have an agreement with a local hospital to admit patients, and the judge left up to physicians the decision whether to administer the so-called abortion pill in medical emergencies.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel on a suit brought by abortion provider Planned Parenthood was a partial victory for supporters of the right to abortion. Other provisions of the law will go into effect on Tuesday, including a ban on abortions after 20 weeks gestation Tuesday, and a requirement that facilities where abortions are performed meet the standards of emergency centers at hospitals.