Child killed by falling security door at Philadelphia ice treat shop: report
June 29, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Child killed by falling security door at Philadelphia ice treat shop: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A 3-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when a metal security door fell on her at a flavored ice shop in Philadelphia, according to local media reports.

The child was with her mother at a Rita’s Italian Ice location in the Brewerytown neighborhood when the security door detached from the building and trapped her underneath it, TV station WPVI reported, citing information from police.

People at the scene lifted the door off the girl and tried to revive her, and she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, the station reported.

A Philadelphia police representative could not be reached for comment. Police are investigating the death, WPVI said.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the child’s family. Due to the current investigation we really cannot comment about the unfortunate incident,” a representative for the chain Rita’s Italian Ice said in a statement.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Bill Trott

