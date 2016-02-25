New U.S. accounting rule to put leases on company balance sheets

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. public companies will have to bring over one trillion dollars worth of leases for everything from airplanes to buildings onto their balance sheets starting in 2019 under a new accounting rule issued on Thursday.

In the works for more than a decade and the first major overhaul to lease accounting since the 1970s, the rule ends one of the largest remaining forms of off-balance sheet accounting, a once-common practice that has been gradually phased out since Enron used it to hide debt before its 2001 collapse.

Companies could in the past relegate most of their lease obligations to footnotes, making balance sheets look healthier than they would have been with leases shown.

Now leases of a year or more will have to be recorded on statements of liabilities and assets, similar to debt. That will give investors a clearer picture of all the long-term obligations that will use up companies’ cash.

Importantly, though, lease liabilities will not count as debt, so key financial measures that investors watch such as debt-to-equity ratios will not change.

U.S. companies have about $1.5 trillion of leases that will be affected by the standard, according to a 2012 study commissioned by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and real estate groups.

Investor advocates for decades have urged accounting rule makers to put leases on balance sheets to give investors a more accurate picture of a company’s financial health.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction and we welcome the change,” said Vincent Papa, a director at the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Institute who represents that body on FASB accounting matters.

The rule came about as a joint venture of the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), which sets U.S. accounting rules, and the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), which issues international rules. The two have been working for years to try to align U.S. and international standards.

The U.S. and international lease rules are not identical, however. The new international rules will treat leases as debt.

Even so, the rules will give investors across the globe “more transparent, comparable information about lease obligations held by companies and other organizations,” FASB Chairman Russell Golden said in a statement.