Finmeccanica's Alenia defends record of aircraft in U.S. probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alenia Aermacchi, a unit of Italy’s Finmeccanica SpA, on Friday defended the record of its G222 cargo plane, known as C-27A in the U.S. military, despite fresh controversy about a $486 million U.S. program to use the plane in Afghanistan.

“Alenia Aermacchi is proud of its work on the G222,” the company said in a statement. “In spite of many challenges, including an aggressive schedule, the G222 was on budget and even exceeded at that time the U.S. Air Force requirements.”

Alenia said it was disappointed when the U.S. Air Force decided in March 2013 to scrap the C-27A program and buy four larger C-130 aircraft for the Afghan air force instead but worked to close out its contractual obligations.

The company said the G222, or C-27A, was one of the safest, most durable and robust cargo aircraft in history and that none had been lost in operations because of safety or mechanical problems.

A U.S. government watchdog agency on Thursday said it has asked the U.S. Air Force to explain why it destroyed 16 of the planes that were stored at Kabul airport for years and turned them into $32,000 of scrap metal.

The special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction has been investigating since December 2013 after numerous non-profit groups and military officials raised questions about funds wasted on the planes.

The U.S. government spent $486 million to buy and refurbish 20 older C-27A airplanes from Alenia but later canceled the program because a lack of spare parts was limiting their availability.

Pentagon spokesman Major Brad Avots said the U.S. military decided to destroy the planes “to minimize impact on drawdown of U.S. forces in Afghanistan” and would provide more information after a review. Avots said the Pentagon and Air Force would consider various options for the remaining four planes, which are in Germany, including possible sale to other parties.