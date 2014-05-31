Freed U.S. soldier on way to military hospital in Germany: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, freed on Saturday by the Taliban after being held for nearly five years, was on his way from Afghanistan to an American military hospital in Germany, a U.S. defense official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Bergdahl was flying to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest American hospital outside the United States. It is located close to Ramstein Air Base. Bergdahl had been receiving medical care at Bagram Air Base, the main U.S. base in Afghanistan.