FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freed U.S. soldier on way to military hospital in Germany: official
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 31, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Freed U.S. soldier on way to military hospital in Germany: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, freed on Saturday by the Taliban after being held for nearly five years, was on his way from Afghanistan to an American military hospital in Germany, a U.S. defense official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Bergdahl was flying to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest American hospital outside the United States. It is located close to Ramstein Air Base. Bergdahl had been receiving medical care at Bagram Air Base, the main U.S. base in Afghanistan.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.