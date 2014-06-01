FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freed U.S. soldier on way to military hospital in Germany: official
June 1, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Freed U.S. soldier on way to military hospital in Germany: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, freed on Saturday by the Taliban after being held for nearly five years, was on his way from Afghanistan to an American military hospital in Germany, a U.S. defense official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Bergdahl was flying to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest American hospital outside the United States. It is located close to Ramstein Air Base. Bergdahl had been receiving medical care at Bagram Air Base, the main U.S. base in Afghanistan.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler

