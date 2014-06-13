FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Army says Bergdahl condition stable, has not met parents
#U.S.
June 13, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Army says Bergdahl condition stable, has not met parents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A billboard calling for the release of U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, held for nearly five years by the Taliban after being captured in Afghanistan, is shown in this picture taken near Spokane, Washington on February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff T. Green

SAN ANTONIO Texas (Reuters) - U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who spent five years as a Taliban prisoner of war before being released on May 31, was in stable condition at a military hospital in Texas and has not yet met his parents, military officials said on Friday.

Bergdahl, who arrived at the hospital in the pre-dawn hours of Friday on a military flight from Germany, was in a good enough physical condition to meet with debriefers but has not been informed of the controversy surrounding his capture, the officials said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

