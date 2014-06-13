U.S. Army says Bergdahl condition stable, has not met parents

SAN ANTONIO Texas (Reuters) - U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who spent five years as a Taliban prisoner of war before being released on May 31, was in stable condition at a military hospital in Texas and has not yet met his parents, military officials said on Friday.
Bergdahl, who arrived at the hospital in the pre-dawn hours of Friday on a military flight from Germany, was in a good enough physical condition to meet with debriefers but has not been informed of the controversy surrounding his capture, the officials said.
