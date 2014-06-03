FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hagel called to testify at House hearing over Bergdahl swap
June 3, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

Hagel called to testify at House hearing over Bergdahl swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks at the opening plenary meeting at the 13th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representative Buck McKeon, chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said on Tuesday he had invited Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel to testify at a hearing on June 11 on the transfer of Taliban detainees in exchange for the release of U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl.

“We are all relieved that Sergeant Bergdahl has come home to us safely,” McKeon, a California Republican, said in a statement.

“However, we have a responsibility to both the American people and the troops still in harm’s way in Afghanistan to get to the bottom of this deal with the Taliban,” he said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
