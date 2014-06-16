U.S. Army begins probe into former POW Bergdahl's disappearance

U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Berghdal is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Monday it had begun an investigation into the 2009 disappearance in Afghanistan of Bowe Bergdahl, the U.S. soldier freed last month after five years in Taliban captivity.

“The Army has initiated its investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the disappearance and capture of Sgt. Bowe R. Bergdahl from Combat Outpost Mest-Lalak in Paktika Province, Afghanistan on or about June 30, 2009,” the Army said in a statement.

Major General Kenneth Dahl will head the investigation, the Army said. Bergdahl, who is being treated at a Texas medical base after returning to the United States last week, will not be interviewed until a military team that specializes in returning prisoners of war clears him to do so. “No timeline for completion of the investigation has been set,” the Army said.

Reuters reported over the weekend that a two-star general had been appointed to head the probe.