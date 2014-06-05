FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freed U.S. soldier Bergdahl improving, hasn't spoken with parents
#U.S.
June 5, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Freed U.S. soldier Bergdahl improving, hasn't spoken with parents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl (R) talks to a Taliban militant as he waits in a pick-up truck before his release at the Afghan border, in this still image from video released June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Al-Emara via Reuters TV

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is showing improvement during his treatment after nearly five years in captivity but has still not spoken with his family, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

“He remains in stable condition. His health continues to improve daily. He is conversing with medical staff and becoming more engaged in his treatment plan. He is resting better,” said Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren.

Asked whether Bergdahl’s improvement meant he might soon transition from a U.S. military hospital in Germany to treatment in the United States, Warren declined to comment and responded that there was “no set timeline” for such transitions generally.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey

