4 months ago
U.S.'mother of all bombs' killed 36 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan
#World News
April 14, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 4 months ago

U.S.'mother of all bombs' killed 36 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - As many as 36 suspected Islamic State militants were killed in Afghanistan when the United States dropped "the mother of all bombs," its largest non-nuclear device ever unleashed in combat, the Afghan Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The claims have not been independently verified, but ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said no civilians were harmed in Thursday's massive blast that targeted a network of caves and tunnels.

"No civilian has been hurt and only the base which Daesh used to launch attacks in other parts of the province, was destroyed," Waziri said in a statement, using an Arabic term for Islamic State, which has established a small stronghold in eastern Afghanistan and launched deadly attacks on the capital, Kabul.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

