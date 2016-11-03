FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
'Deeply saddened' by casualties in Afghanistan: Carter
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 3, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 10 months ago

'Deeply saddened' by casualties in Afghanistan: Carter

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2016.Gary Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said on Thursday he was "deeply saddened" to learn that two U.S. service members had been killed and four injured overnight in Afghanistan.

Two American service members were killed on Thursday fighting the Taliban near the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, and more than 30 civilians were killed in air strikes called in to protect Afghan and U.S. troops, officials said.

"Our service members were doing their part to help the Afghans secure their own country while protecting our homeland from those who would do us harm," Carter said in a statement.

He said the Americans were part of a 'train, advise and assist' mission and that Afghan partners were also killed.

According to Pentagon data, 1,832 other U.S. service members have been killed in action in Afghanistan since 2001, when U.S.-led forces invaded the country and toppled the Taliban regime.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.