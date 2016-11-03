FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
More than 30 Afghan civilians killed in air strike: governor
November 3, 2016 / 12:53 PM / 10 months ago

More than 30 Afghan civilians killed in air strike: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan (Reuters) - More than 30 Afghan civilians, including women, children and elderly men, were killed and dozens wounded in an air strike in the northern province of Kunduz on Thursday, the provincial governor said.

The incident came as the U.S. military said it had conducted air strikes to protect friendly forces in an operation in Kunduz in which two Americans were killed.

"Unfortunately more than 30 civilians were killed, including women and children, during the fighting. This was a horrible incident," said Asadullah Amarkhil, the governor of Kunduz.

Reporting by Sardar Razmal; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
