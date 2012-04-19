FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2012 / 8:03 PM / in 5 years

NATO helicopter crashes in Afghanistan; casualties unknown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A NATO military helicopter crashed due to poor weather in Afghanistan on Thursday, the military said, and it was not immediately clear whether anyone aboard survived.

A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Black Hawk helicopter went down in the Regional Command-Southwest area, which includes the traditional Taliban stronghold of Helmand province.

Initial reporting suggested that poor weather caused the crash, the official said. No information on casualties was immediately available.

Almost 3,000 foreign soldiers have died in Afghanistan since the West’s war against the Taliban and other militants began in 2001. Despite a resilient insurgency, the United States, like its NATO allies, plans to withdraw most of its combat troops from the country by the end of 2014.

Reporting By Missy Ryan; Editing by Doina Chaicu

