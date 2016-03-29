U.S. military jet crashes in Afghanistan, pilot safe: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Air Force F-16 plane crashed during takeoff near Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, though the pilot was able to safely eject from the plane, the Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) on Tuesday, said the spokesman, Peter Cook. The plane was assigned to the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing of the U.S. Air Force.

The crash site was being secured and the cause of the crash will be investigated, Cook said.