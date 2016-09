WASHINGTON An international conference on Afghanistan in Brussels next week is expected to pledge $3 billion a year in development support to the country up to the end of 2020, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Richard Olson, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, told a forum in Washington the U.S. administration would seek via Congress to maintain U.S. assistance to Afghanistan "at or near" current levels for the period.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Diane Craft)