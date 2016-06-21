U.S. to give Afghan forces $3 billion a year from 2018-2020: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to provide more than $3 billion a year in support for the Afghan national security forces from 2018 through 2020, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Olson said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a think tank, Olson also said the United States planned to ask Congress for about $1 billion a year in development and economic assistance for Afghanistan from 2018 through 2020.