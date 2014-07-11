Afghanistan's Ghani says seeks to restore faith through intensive vote audit

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani said on Friday he was committed to an ‘intensive and extensive’ audit of votes to restore faith and resolve an election standoff with his rival, Abdullah Abdullah.

“Our commitment is to ensure that the election process enjoys the integrity and the legitimacy that the people of Afghanistan and the world will believe in,” Ghani said at the start of a meeting with Secretary of State John Kerry.

“Therefore we believe in the most intensive and extensive audit possible to restore faith.”