3 months ago
U.S.' Mattis says no recommendation yet on troop levels for Afghanistan
#World News
May 19, 2017 / 6:04 PM / 3 months ago

U.S.' Mattis says no recommendation yet on troop levels for Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday he had not yet made a recommendation on troop levels for Afghanistan to President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon on Friday, Mattis said he would be presenting the recommendation soon.

Reuters reported in late April that the Trump administration was weighing sending between 3,000 and 5,000 U.S. and coalition troops to Afghanistan.

Reporting by David Alexander and Phil Stewart; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

