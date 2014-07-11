FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry hopes solution can be found to Afghanistan vote dispute
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Kerry hopes solution can be found to Afghanistan vote dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is greeted by Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs chief of protocol Ambassador Hamid Siddiq (L) as Kerry arrives at Kabul International airport in Kabul, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he hoped to be able to find a solution to Afghanistan’s disputed election but cautioned “we can’t say that’s an automatic at this point”.

“We are at a very, very critical moment for Afghanistan,” Kerry said hours after he arrived in the Afghan capital for a hastily arranged visit. “The election legitimacy hangs in the balance, the future potential of the transition hangs in the balance, so we have a lot to do.”

Kerry will meet rival presidential candidates Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani, incumbent President Hamid Karzai and other senior officials, including U.N special representative Jan Kubis.

“Our hopes are that there is a road that can be found that will provide that capacity for the questions to be answered, for people’s doubts to be satisfied and hopefully for a future to be defined,” Kerry said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.