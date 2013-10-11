Kerry, Karzai narrow differences over security deal: U.S. official

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai narrowed differences in initial talks on sealing a bilateral security deal and plan to meet again on Saturday, U.S. officials said on Friday.

“The differences that existed coming in were narrowed on the vast majority of the outstanding issues,” a senior State Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, after Friday’s talks in Kabul.

The United States says it wants a deal done by the end of October that would determine the presence of U.S. forces in Afghanistan after most troops are withdrawn in 2014.