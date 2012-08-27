FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Up to 100 Korans burned in Afghanistan: U.S. military investigation
August 27, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

Up to 100 Korans burned in Afghanistan: U.S. military investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. military investigation released on Monday determined that American troops burned up to 100 Korans and other religious materials in Afghanistan during a February incident that led to deadly riots and strained relations between the two countries.

Six soldiers received administrative punishments over the incident, which the investigation concluded was due to factors that included a lack of trust between Americans and Afghans. Still, the investigation found no malicious intent to disrespect Islam by those involved.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander

