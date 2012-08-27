Up to 100 Korans burned in Afghanistan: U.S. military investigation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. military investigation released on Monday determined that American troops burned up to 100 Korans and other religious materials in Afghanistan during a February incident that led to deadly riots and strained relations between the two countries.

Six soldiers received administrative punishments over the incident, which the investigation concluded was due to factors that included a lack of trust between Americans and Afghans. Still, the investigation found no malicious intent to disrespect Islam by those involved.