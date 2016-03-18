FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military punishes more than a dozen for Afghan hospital air strike
March 18, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. military punishes more than a dozen for Afghan hospital air strike

A wounded Afghan man, who survived a U.S. air strike on a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital in Kunduz, receives treatment at the Emergency Hospital in Kabul October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military has disciplined more than a dozen personnel, including officers, following a deadly October air strike in Afghanistan that destroyed a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontiers and killed at least 42 people, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. military took administrative and non-judicial actions against the U.S. personnel, instead of seeking criminal charges.

In November, the U.S. military described the strike, which killed at least 42 medical staff, patients, and caretakers, as a tragic, avoidable accident caused primarily by human error.

According to the initial U.S. investigation, U.S. forces had meant to target a different building in the city and were initially led off-track by a technical error in their aircraft’s mapping system but then misidentified their intended target.

The full results of an investigation into the strike are expected to be released in the coming days.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Steve Orlosky

