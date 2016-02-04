FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate panel approves Obama's pick to lead forces in Afghanistan
February 4, 2016 / 4:34 PM / 2 years ago

Senate panel approves Obama's pick to lead forces in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Senate committee approved on Thursday President Barack Obama’s pick to lead U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan.

Lieutenant General John Nicholson’s approval by the Senate Armed Services Committee came during a hearing with the outgoing U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General John Campbell.

Nicholson said in testimony to the committee last week that he aimed to review a plan that would cut American troop levels by nearly half by the start of next year, as he acknowledged deteriorating security in the country.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati

