Obama: hopeful to sign pact after new Afghan president sworn in

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with troops after delivering remarks at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BAGRAM AIR BASE, Afghanistan (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Sunday he was hopeful that a bilateral security agreement between the United States and Afghanistan would be signed once a new Afghan president was sworn in.

Once that agreement was signed, Obama said the United States could plan to keep a limited military presence in the country to preserve the gains U.S. forces have made after more than a decade of war.