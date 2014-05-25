FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: hopeful to sign pact after new Afghan president sworn in
#World News
May 25, 2014

Obama: hopeful to sign pact after new Afghan president sworn in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with troops after delivering remarks at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BAGRAM AIR BASE, Afghanistan (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Sunday he was hopeful that a bilateral security agreement between the United States and Afghanistan would be signed once a new Afghan president was sworn in.

Once that agreement was signed, Obama said the United States could plan to keep a limited military presence in the country to preserve the gains U.S. forces have made after more than a decade of war.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott

