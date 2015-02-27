FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to host Afghan President Ghani at White House in March
February 27, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to host Afghan President Ghani at White House in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will host Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan’s chief executive officer Abdullah Abdullah and other members of the Afghan government for meetings in Washington next month, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

The leaders will meet March 24 at the White House to discuss security, economic development and U.S. support to the Afghan-led reconciliation process that seeks to resolve hostilities within Afghan society, Earnest said in a statement on Friday.

The following day Ghani will address a joint meeting of Congress, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said in a separate statement.

During their March 22 to March 25 visit, Ghani and his delegation will also meet with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at Camp David in nearby Maryland, the White House statement said.

