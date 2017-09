U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) stands for a photograph with 2015 Intel Science Talent Search finalists, including Jihyeon Lee (L) and Ien Li (2nd R), in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan on Thursday to urge faster progress toward an “inclusive national unity government” there, the White House said.

Obama also spoke with Afghanistan’s chief executive officer Abdullah Abdullah and praised the leaders’ efforts to improve relations with Pakistan, the White House said in a statement.