FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama discusses Taliban peace talks with Afghan president: White House
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2016 / 11:43 PM / a year ago

Obama discusses Taliban peace talks with Afghan president: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani depart a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama, during a video conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday, noted Ghani’s role in “working with Afghanistan’s neighbors to deepen regional cooperation and advance the reconciliation process with the Taliban,” the White House said.

Obama also “underscored U.S. support for a peace process that reduces violence and ensures lasting stability in Afghanistan and the region,” the White House said in a statement.

Officials from Afghanistan, the United States, Pakistan and China said after a meeting in Kabul last month that the Afghan government and Taliban were expected to meet for direct peace talks by the first week of March in the Pakistani capital.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.