Obama calls Afghanistan's Karzai over killings: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama telephoned Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Sunday to express his “shock and sadness” over the reported killing of Afghan civilians by a U.S. soldier, the White House said.

“President Obama extended his condolences to the people of Afghanistan, and made clear his Administration’s commitment to establish the facts as quickly as possible and to hold fully accountable anyone responsible,” the White House said in a statement. “The President reaffirmed our deep respect for the Afghan people and the bonds between our two countries.”