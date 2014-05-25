FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama calls Karzai, says to conclude security pact with successor
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 25, 2014 / 10:24 PM / 3 years ago

Obama calls Karzai, says to conclude security pact with successor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called Afghan President Hamid Karzai from Air Force One after departing Afghanistan and said he wants to conclude a security agreement with Karzai’s successor, a senior administration official told reporters.

Obama and Karzai discussed progress that had been made by Afghan security forces, the official said, and the U.S. president promised to inform his Afghan counterpart about his decision on how many U.S. troops will remain in the country after 2014 before making it public.

Obama is expected to announce that decision soon.

The call lasted 15 to 20 minutes, the official told reporters traveling on the president’s plane.

Obama made a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Sunday to visit U.S. troops. He did not go to Kabul to see Karzai, who has strained relations with Washington.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.