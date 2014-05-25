FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to announce post-2014 troop levels in Afghanistan shortly
May 25, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to announce post-2014 troop levels in Afghanistan shortly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama sits for a military briefing with U.S. Marine General Joseph Dunford (R) at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BAGRAM AIR BASE, Afghanistan (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Sunday his administration was likely to have an announcement soon on how many U.S. troops to keep in Afghanistan after 2014.

Speaking at a briefing by military commanders during a surprise trip to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Obama said one of the reasons for his visit was to discuss the U.S. footprint there for the rest of this year and afterward.

“We’ll probably be announcing some decisions fairly shortly,” he said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
