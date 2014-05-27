FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says it's not U.S. responsibility to make Afghanistan a perfect place
May 27, 2014 / 7:14 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says it's not U.S. responsibility to make Afghanistan a perfect place

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday in announcing a plan to leave 9,800 troops in Afghanistan in 2015 that Afghanistan will not be a perfect place and it is not up to the United States to make it one.

Anticipating criticism of his decision for a near-total U.S. pullout at the end of 2016, Obama said Afghanistan security forces have shown they are capable of defending their country.

“We have to recognize that Afghanistan will not be a perfect place and it is not America’s responsibility to make it one,” Obama said in the White House Rose Garden.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott

