Defense boss speaks to Karzai, condemns shooting of civilians

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Sunday offered his condolences to Afghan President Hamid Karzai for the shooting of Afghan civilians by a U.S. soldier.

“I condemn such violence and am shocked and saddened that a U.S. service member is alleged to be involved, clearly acting outside his chain of command,” Panetta said in a statement.

“A full investigation is already under way. A suspect is in custody and I gave President Karzai my assurances that we will bring those responsible to justice,” Panetta said.