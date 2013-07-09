FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama has not decided post-2014 Afghanistan troop levels: Pentagon
July 9, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Obama has not decided post-2014 Afghanistan troop levels: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) leaves with Vice President Joe Biden (2nd L) after delivering remarks on his management agenda in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has not yet decided how many troops to keep in Afghanistan after 2014, but a total pullout is one of the options under consideration, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesman George Little, in a news briefing, declined comment on whether Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel supported keeping U.S. forces in Afghanistan after 2014, saying he would not disclose Hagel’s private recommendations to Obama.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Brunnstrom

