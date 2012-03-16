FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon confirms soldier linked to Afghan killings en route to U.S.
March 16, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 6 years

Pentagon confirms soldier linked to Afghan killings en route to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American soldier believed to have killed more than a dozen Afghan civilians is being transported to a U.S. detention center, the Pentagon said on Friday.

“He is en route to a detention facility in the United States,” Captain John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters. He declined to immediately identify the destination.

An attorney for the U.S. staff sergeant accused of killing the 16 villagers on Sunday said his client was being taken to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The soldier had been held in Kuwait after being flown out of Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Reporting By Missy Ryan

