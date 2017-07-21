FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 4:49 PM / 41 minutes ago

U.S. air strike kills Afghan forces in friendly-fire incident

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Afghan security forces were killed on Friday in a U.S. military air strike in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, the U.S. military said, calling the friendly-fire deaths "unfortunate" and pledging an investigation.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate incident," the U.S. military said in a statement, adding the Afghan government had already been notified about the strike on a compound in Helmand's Gereshk district, where the Afghan forces were gathered.

It did not say how many Afghans were believed to be killed.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

