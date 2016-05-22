FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan government says it is likely that Taliban leader killed
May 22, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Afghan government says it is likely that Taliban leader killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A top Afghan government official said on Sunday it was likely that Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansour was killed in a U.S. air strike.

“Last night, American officials informed the Afghan government and it is very likely that he is killed. As soon as we get more information we will inform our people,” said Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

U.S. officials in Washington said on Saturday U.S. missile-firing drones had attacked Mansour and probably killed him in a strike in southwest Pakistan, near the Afghan border, authorized by U.S. President Barack Obama.

Reporting by Kabul bureau; Editing by Robert Birsel

