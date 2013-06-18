FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. commander in Afghanistan skeptical Haqqanis will reconcile
June 18, 2013 / 3:28 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. commander in Afghanistan skeptical Haqqanis will reconcile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. and NATO commander in Afghanistan cast doubt on Tuesday over whether insurgents with the Haqqani network could make peace, as the United States prepares to meet the Taliban in Doha for peace talks.

“All I’ve seen of the Haqqani would make it hard for me to believe they were reconcilable,” General Joseph Dunford told Pentagon reporters, speaking by phone from Kabul.

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior U.S. official said the Haqqanis - widely considered the most dangerous U.S. foe in Afghanistan - would be represented by the Taliban delegation in Doha.

Reporting by Phil Stewart

