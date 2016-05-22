FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rockets fired in western Afghan city Herat, one killed
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 22, 2016 / 9:38 AM / a year ago

Rockets fired in western Afghan city Herat, one killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HERAT, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Rockets fired in the western Afghan city of Herat on Sunday hit a wall of the provincial governor’s building and nearby houses, killing at least one civilian, a Reuters witness and a local official said.

The attack came a day after U.S. forces conducted an air strike that Afghan and U.S. officials said had probably killed Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

General Majeed Rozi, Herat’s chief of police, confirmed that at least three rockets had been fired at the governor’s building where a meeting on security was being held.

There was no immediate confirmation on whether the Herat attack was linked to the strike against Mansour.

Reporting by Jalil Ahmad Rezayee; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.