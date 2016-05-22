FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drone strike on Afghan Taliban chief appears a success: Ghani spokesman
#World News
May 22, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

Drone strike on Afghan Taliban chief appears a success: Ghani spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A drone strike targeting Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour appears to have been successful, a spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday.

Acting spokesman Syed Zafar Hashemi, accompanying Ghani at a conference in Qatar, told Reuters: ”The raid was done in agreement with Afghan authorities. It seems to be successful. We are assessing for confirmation.

“Our hope and understanding is that in the wake of these new developments an Afghan-led peace process would result in bringing lasting peace and stability,” he said.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
