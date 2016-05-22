Drone strike on Afghan Taliban chief appears a success: Ghani spokesman

DUBAI (Reuters) - A drone strike targeting Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour appears to have been successful, a spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday.

Acting spokesman Syed Zafar Hashemi, accompanying Ghani at a conference in Qatar, told Reuters: ”The raid was done in agreement with Afghan authorities. It seems to be successful. We are assessing for confirmation.

“Our hope and understanding is that in the wake of these new developments an Afghan-led peace process would result in bringing lasting peace and stability,” he said.