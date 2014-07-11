FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry to hold second day of talks with Afghan election candidates
#World News
July 11, 2014 / 6:29 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry to hold second day of talks with Afghan election candidates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is greeted by Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) as he arrives for a dinner at the presidential palace in Kabul, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will hold a second day of talks with Afghanistan’s two presidential candidates on Saturday with talks focused on “many ideas” about a review of votes and ways to build an inclusive, broad-based government in the country, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

Asked whether the sides were close to a breakthrough on resolving the disputed election, a senior administration official said: “What is on the table is fairly fluid, there are a lot of ideas out there, we will have to see.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Andrew Roche

