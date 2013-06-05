FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge accepts U.S. soldier's guilty plea to murdering 16 Afghan civilians
June 5, 2013 / 9:55 PM / 4 years ago

Judge accepts U.S. soldier's guilty plea to murdering 16 Afghan civilians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TACOMA, Washington (Reuters) - A U.S. military judge on Wednesday accepted the guilty plea of Army Staff Sergeant Robert Bales to the premeditated murder of 16 Afghan civilians last year, approving a deal with prosecutors that spares the soldier from the death penalty.

Bales, 39, a decorated veteran of four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, now faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A military jury will decide his sentence after further proceedings set to begin August 19.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Eric Beech

