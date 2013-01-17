FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. soldier accused of Afghan killings diagnosed with PTSD: lawyer
January 17, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. soldier accused of Afghan killings diagnosed with PTSD: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TACOMA, Washington (Reuters) - A decorated U.S. soldier accused of killing civilians in two forays from his military base in Afghanistan last year has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, his civilian lawyer said on Thursday.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for U.S. Staff Sergeant Robert Bales, a veteran of four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan who is accused of gunning down the villagers - mostly women and children - in their homes in two villages in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

“He’s been diagnosed with PTSD,” lawyer John Henry Browne told reporters, adding that Bales had also been diagnosed as suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

Reporting by Laura L. Myers; Writing By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Dan Whitcomb

