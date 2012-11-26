White House: no decision on troops in Afghanistan post 2014

U.S. troops play touch football in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving at a military base in Kabul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has not made a decision about how many U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan after 2014 or the pace of a troop drawdown before that, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama would be reviewing proposals on the subject in the coming weeks and months.

“He will evaluate proposals from the Pentagon and elsewhere on what we might negotiate with the Afghan government on a future presence in Afghanistan,” after 2014, Carney told reporters.

“That presence would be very limited in scope ... (and) focused on counterterrorism operations and training of Afghan forces.”