U.S. embassy warns of possible attack on hotel in Kabul
April 11, 2016 / 4:11 PM / a year ago

U.S. embassy warns of possible attack on hotel in Kabul

View of the U.S. Embassy (front buildings) in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 20, 2016. Picture taken January 20, 2016. AfghanistanLM REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan issued an emergency warning to U.S. citizens on Monday, saying it had received reports that insurgents are planning attacks targeting the Star Hotel in Kabul.

“In response to this potential threat, the U.S. Embassy Kabul is advising American citizens to avoid the Star Hotel and to remain vigilant when visiting hotels in Kabul, especially during large gatherings,” the embassy said on Twitter.

The warnings follow at least two rockets attacks in the diplomatic zone of Kabul on Saturday just hours after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held meetings with Afghan government leaders in the capital.

The Taliban has stepped up its insurgency since most foreign troops withdrew from Afghanistan at the end of 2014, although Kabul has enjoyed a period of relative calm during the harsh winter months.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
