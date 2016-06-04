FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African security agencies capable of keeping country safe: spokesman
June 4, 2016 / 1:54 PM / in a year

South African security agencies capable of keeping country safe: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African security agencies are capable of ensuring the safety off all people residing in the country, its foreign affairs spokesman said on Saturday after the U.S. embassy warned of attacks against its citizens.

“The state security agency and other security agencies in this country are very much capable of keeping South Africa safe. The security of this country is as good as it always has been,” International Relations Clayson Monyela said.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Alison Williams

