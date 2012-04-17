FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Women brought to Colombia hotel by agents, military: senator
April 17, 2012 / 3:02 PM / in 5 years

Women brought to Colombia hotel by agents, military: senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Twenty or 21 women were brought back to the hotel in Colombia by U.S. Secret Service agents and members of the U.S. military in an incident last week involving alleged misconduct with prostitutes, U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Tuesday.

Collins was briefed by the director of the Secret Service, Mark Sullivan, on Monday evening. “There are 11 agents involved. Twenty or 21 women foreign nationals were brought to the hotel, but allegedly Marines were involved with the rest,” the Republican senator said in comments emailed to Reuters by her spokesman.

Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Beech

